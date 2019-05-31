Body found in Minnesota lake

A fisherman spotting an unoccupied boat in the middle of a Minnesota lake led to the discovery of a body in the water.

The incident happened Wednesday around 3:40 p.m. when authorities were dispatched to Lac Qui Parle Lake in western Minnesota on the report of an empty boat on the lake. The fisherman who reported the boat to be empty said a life jacket was still on the boat, which was located about one mile south of the Milan Bridge.

Three surrounding sheriff’s departments, along with the DNR and local fire and ambulance services responded to conduct a search and rescue, and in the process discovered a shoe and hat floating in the water near the Chippewa County shoreline – the lake sits on the border of Chippewa and Lac Qui Parle counties.

Not long after the hat and shoe were found, the body of an individual was discovered in the water, near Dahlin’s Bay. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have yet to release the identity of the victim pending proper notification of family members and the Chippewa County and Lac Qui Parle County sheriff’s officers are leading the ongoing investigation.

The lake the incident happened on is located about 45 miles west of Willmar, or about 60 miles north of Marshall.

