The body found in Redwood County Friday has been confirmed to be that of Jeanine Jackson, the 81-year-old woman who went missing on September 20.

Jackson’s body was discovered west of Sanborn along the Cottonwood River in Charleston Township. Her dog had been found alive last weekend, also west of Sanborn.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified Jackson’s body, but a cause of death has not been released.