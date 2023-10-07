Body found in Redwood County

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says a body has been found west of Sanborn.

A news release says the sheriff’s office was contacted at 2:15 p.m. Friday regarding the discovery of a deceased individual. The body was found in Charleston Township, west of Sanborn along the Cottonwood River.

The body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner for identification and investigation purposes. No further details were released.

The dog of 81-year-old Jeanine Jackson, who went missing from Sanborn on Sept 20 with her chihuahua, was also found west of Sanborn earlier this week.