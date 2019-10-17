Body found in rural Mankato identified

Paul Zephier

(Mankato, MN) – Investigators say they know the identity of the person found dead in rural Mankato last week.

Shane Zephier, 23, of Minneapolis, has been identified as the person found deceased Thursday morning by a hunter in rural Mankato, the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office said in a release Wednesday.

Police say Zephier was arrested by Lake Crystal police on August 27th for allegedly shoplifting at a local convenience store, and released the same day. He was last seen walking away from the Blue Earth County Justice Center just after 3 p.m., alone. Police say he was wearing gray sweatpants, a gray sweatshirt, and black shoes.

The cause and manner of Zephier’s death have not yet been determined.

The investigation will continue with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information should contact the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 304-4863.

