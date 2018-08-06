Body Found Miles From Where Mollie Tibbetts Was Last Seen Not Missing College Student
By Greg Travis
|
Aug 6, 2018 @ 8:46 AM

Authorities in Iowa ruled out the possibility that a body of a white woman discovered more than 100 miles southwest of where Mollie Tibbetts was last seen is that of the missing college student.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dead body about five miles southwest of West Point early Sunday morning, the Des Moines Register reported, citing a press release. Officials said the body is of a white woman in her early to mid-20s.

Officials confirmed the remains were not Tibbetts’, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Rick Rahn told the Des Moines Register. Investigators believe they’ve identified the body and are contacting the next of kin, Rahn said. The body wasn’t immediately identified.

