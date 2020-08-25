Body found near vehicle of missing Le Sueur man

(Gaylord, MN) – The vehicle of a missing Le Sueur man was discovered in rural Sibley County Friday, and nearby, a man’s body.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s office said the vehicle of thirty-seven-year-old Lucas Pfarr, who was reported missing, was found on a family member’s property about four miles south of Henderson.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the property at about 11:15 p.m. and conducted a search of the property. The body of a deceased adult male was found in the wooded area near the vehicle, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiners Office in Anoka County for autopsy and identification.

There is not believed to be a threat to the public, according to the release.