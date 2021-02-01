Body found on Lower Sioux Reseveration
The body of a male was found Sunday morning on the Lower Sioux Reservation.
The body was found by a community-organized search party at around 11:15 a.m. in a lightly wooded area within the reservation, according to a news release from the Lower Sioux Police Department.
Police haven’t confirmed whether the body is Quincy Domingo Schaffer, a young man who has been missing since Jan 26.
Lower Sioux police thanked the volunteers for their search efforts, saying more detail will be released as they come available.
