Body of canoeist recovered from Boundary Waters lake

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. (Star Tribune) — The body of a man who disappeared after his canoe capsized on a lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area has been recovered.

Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen says authorities found the 29-year-old victim Wednesday about 3:30 p.m. after searching Tuscarora Lake northwest of Grand Marais for about 90 minutes.

The Star Tribune reports two others who were in the canoe were able to swim to safety. Eliasen says it’s a tough way to start the recreational season just days after the stay-at-home-order was lifted.