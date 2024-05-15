Body of Kansas kayaker found in Kandiyohi County lake

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the body of a missing kayaker was found in Nest Lake in Kandiyohi County Tuesday morning.

The Midwest Medical Examiners office has identified the victim as Shane White, 39 of Overland Park, Kansas.

Divers with the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of an adult male on the SW side of Nest Lake. The body was located approximately 264 yards from shore in 11 feet of water.

Deputies learned on Saturday evening that White had left alone in a kayak from his vacation rental on Nest Lake and had failed to return. An open water and shoreline search began shortly after deputies arrived, and the missing kayak was located by deputies the following day.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.