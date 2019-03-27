Body of missing elderly man recovered

(Mankato, MN) – Blue Earth County Sheriff’s officials say the body of a missing rural Amboy man has been recovered.

Marvin Borkenhagen, 92, was found deceased this morning at around 11:15 a.m. about a mile and a half downstream from where he is believed to have gone into the drainage ditch, a release from Captain Paul Barta said.

Borkenhagen was reported missing on the evening of March 21st by a witness who saw his unoccupied vehicle near the drainage ditch in Pleasant Mound Township near County Road 32 and County Road 144.

Barta says the incident “appears consistent with an accident, but remains under investigation.” The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will assist with the ongoing investigation.

