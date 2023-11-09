Body of missing New Ulm canoeist found in Wisconsin

The body of one of the New Ulm men who went missing while canoeing in Wisconsin has been found.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says searchers recovered the body of 26-year-old Ryan Busch Wednesday evening.

Busch and his friend Andy DeRock, 27, went missing on the Minong Flowage in Wascott after they went out on the canoe on October 28. They were reported missing after family members found their capsized canoe early the next morning.

The search efforts for DeRock are ongoing.

The families of both men have started fundraising efforts as the recovery mission continues.