Body of second New Ulm canoeist recovered

The body of the second canoeist who was missing on the Minong Flowage in Wisconsin has been recovered.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin confirmed they located the body of Andy DeRock, 27, on Wednesday afternoon.

DeRock and his friend Ryan Busch were canoeing on October 28 when they went missing. Family members found their capsized canoe early the next day.

Busch’s body was recovered on November 8. His funeral is set for Monday.