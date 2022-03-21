Boeing 737 Crashes In China With Over 130 People On Board

BEIJING (AP) – Civil aviation officials say a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement the crash occurred Monday near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county.

It added that the flight was traveling from Kunming in the western province of Yunnan to the industrial center of Guangzhou along the east coast.

There was no immediate word on numbers of dead and injured.

Chinese civil aviation officials said the plane was carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members, correcting earlier reports that 133 people had been on board.

Shanghai-based China Eastern is one of China’s top three airlines, operating scores of domestic and international routes serving 248 destinations.