Bomb threat at Sleepy Eye schools

Start times were delayed at Sleepy Eye schools Thursday morning due to a bomb threat.

In a news release, Chief Deputy Jeremy Reed said the Brown County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Minnesota Fusion Center (a division of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension) regarding the threat.

Sleepy Eye Public Schools Superintendent John Cselovszki said in a Facebook post that the threat was made against St. Mary’s Catholic School in Sleepy Eye. Cselovzki said both public and parochial schools would start two hours late to provide law enforcement with time to determine how serious the threat was.

Reed says an investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Sleepy Eye Police Department determined there was no credible threat to student safety.

The threat remains under investigation.