Bomgaars to open Mankato location

An Iowa-based farm and ranch store will open a new location in Mankato.

Bomgaars has leased the former Gander Mountain and Gordman’s retail space, according to a press release from the company, which is headquartered in Sioux City. The 117,000 square foot building is owned by the Carrington Company.

Bomgaars is a fourth-generation company, started in 1952, and privately owned by Roger and Jane Bomgaars. The company employs approximately 2,700 employees at 101 stores in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, and Kansas, with plans to open five more locations this spring.

Departments at all Bomgaars stores include Lawn & Garden plus Nursery, Footwear and Clothing, Farm, Animal Feed, Pet, Auto, Plumbing, Hardware, and more.

The Mankato location is expected to open in late fall 2021.