Book Lovers Unite!

Despite all the streaming shows to watch and social media to follow, there are still plenty of people who enjoy a good book. A new study has determined the best U.S. cities for book lovers based on several criteria including number of bookstores per square mile, number of public libraries, and number of book clubs. The city earning the top score in New York, which has more public libraries, book clubs, and rare book stores than anywhere else. Next on the list is San Francisco; followed by Seattle; Washington, D.C.; and Miami. The worst city for book lovers is Brownsville, Texas.