Boom! Here’s where to find fireworks in southern Minnesota in 2022

It’s almost Independence Day!

Southern Minnesota has a variety of festivals and fireworks displays for families to enjoy this weekend.

Here are a few spots you can catch a fantastic fireworks show this weekend:

1. Mankato

Mankato’s annual Red, Hot Boom is Monday, July 4. The fireworks show will begin at about 10 p.m.

2. Cambria (July 2)

Cambria’s popular – and early – the celebration will be Friday, July 2nd at the Cambria ball diamond. Show starts at dusk. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is STRONGLY urging spectators to avoid parking on Highway 68 because of increased traffic due to the Highway 14 detour.

3. Fairmont

Fairmont boasts of having the largest show in southern Minnesota. The fireworks begin at dusk on July 4 and can be watched from Ward and Sylvania Parks.

4. Morristown

The North Morristown 4th of July Celebration boasts of being the oldest in the state. The “gigantic” fireworks show at 10 p.m. on Independence Day and will cap off a day of festivities that include a parade, live music, games, and a patriotic program.

5. St. Peter

You can count on fireworks at St. Peter’s 51st annual Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration, which kicks off at 10 a.m. on our nation’s birthday with a parade through town. The parade is followed by the Picnic in the Park, with live music, food, and entertainment. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds.

6. Hanska

The annual fireworks display is on in Hanska this 4th of July. As usual, the fireworks will be launched from Hanlin Field a.k.a Hanska Ballpark starting at around 10 p.m.

7. Waseca

Fireworks will be launched over Clear Lake again this Independence Day as part of Lakefest, a day of live music and entertainment. The show will start at 10:00 p.m.

8. Elysian (July 2)

The Elysian Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting this Saturday, July 2 event, which includes a medallion hunt and a street dance featuring the Johnny Holm Band. Fireworks are launched from Lake Tustin Park at 10 p.m., but the city’s celebration continues through the 4th.

9. Sleepy Eye

Sleepy Eye will shoot fireworks over the lake Monday, July 4 starting at about 9:45 p.m. The show will close out a day of food and live music at Alison Park. The celebration starts at 11 a.m.

10. Arlington (July 2)

Arlington Raceway will host a Fireworks Spectacular on Saturday, July 2. More details on the event are online.

11. St. James (July 2)

Fireworks over St. James Lake begin at dusk on Saturday, July 2. Bring a blanket or lawn chair to Memorial Park and watch the fireworks over St. James Lake.

12. Madelia (July 8)

If you can’t make it to a fireworks show this weekend, there’s another option. Madelia’s Park Days will feature a fireworks show on Friday, July 8. The display is shot from Watona Park, where all events for the 3-day event will be held. A complete schedule of Park Days can be found here.