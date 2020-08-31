Here are a few ways to boost your metabolism and burn more calories throughout the day.

Have breakfast. It raises your resting metabolic rate – which is the rate at which your body burns energy when you’re simply sitting down and doing nothing. And eating breakfast raises your metabolic rate more so than if you ate those same foods at dinner time. Plus, a study from the University of Bath in the UK found that eating breakfast encourages the body to burn more calories for fuel when you workout later in the day.

Another metabolism booster: Drink more water. According to the journal Frontiers In Nutrition, it helps your body break down fat more efficiently, which leads to greater weight loss.

Next: Skip the sea salt and go back to regular iodized table salt. Iodine is essential for helping your thyroid keep your metabolism functioning well.

And have a phone curfew. Northwestern University found the blue light your phone emits increases insulin resistance. And that makes it harder for your body to clear glucose from your bloodstream while you’re sleeping. The result? You’ll store more calories as fat.