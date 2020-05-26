Boy, 9, Seriously Injured When Hit by Pontoon Motor

A 9-year-old boy was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital after being struck by the motor of a pontoon.

The incident happened Sunday just before 5:30 p.m. when the boy was in the water at Round Lake, north of Randall, Minnesota, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

A 39-year-old Brownsdale, Minnesota, woman was driving the pontoon. She tried to throw a rope to the boy but the rope didn’t reach him, prompting her to back the pontoon toward the child, which resulted in the motor striking the child.

The 9-year-old sustained serious injuries and was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis by Lifelink III helicopter.

No further information has been released.

Round Lake is located approximately three miles northeast of Randall in central Minnesota.

Source: bringmethenews.com