Boy Arrested After Alleged Social Media Threats Aimed At Cleveland Public School

A boy who allegedly made threats against Cleveland Public School over the weekend is facing felony charges.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s office said they received information Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. that someone in a group chat on a social media site had threatened shooting and stabbing up the school.

Investigators conducted interviews with those involved and reviewed a copy of the chat. Following their investigation, a juvenile boy was arrested and charged with felony terroristic threats.

Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason says there is no threat to the community or to Cleveland Public School.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

