Boy hospitalized after electric bike accident in New Ulm

A child was hospitalized after an electric bike accident in New Ulm Saturday.

The crash happened at 12:43 p.m. on the 0 to 100 block of North Jefferson.

A 9-year-old boy was riding a Razor Electric dirt bike and collided with the rear tire of a pickup as he exited an alley, according to Sgt Jay Backer with the New Ulm Police Department.

The pickup, which was traveling south on Jefferson St at the time of the collision, was driven by a 17-year-old New Ulm male.

The boy was transported to New Ulm Medical Center by ambulance and was later airlifted to a metro hospital. There is no update on his condition.

The teen driver was not injured. Police say he will not face charges.

Backer confirmed that the boy’s electric bike was not one of the electric scooter rentals the City of New Ulm recently made available to the public.