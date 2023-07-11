Boy injured by boat propeller at Madison Lake

A boy was injured by a boat propeller on Madison Lake over the weekend.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday at 11:17 a.m. to a boating accident on the north shore of the lake.

According to a news release, a nine-year-old boy’s leg was injured by a propeller when he jumped off the back of a boat near a dock. The boat was driven by a family friend, according to the release.

The child was transported to a local medical facility by helicopter. He has since been released from the hospital.