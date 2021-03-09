Boy killed, man injured in Minneapolis shootout

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a shootout between two groups of people has left one dead and another injured in Minneapolis.

Officers were called to a south Minneapolis intersection about 10 p.m. Monday where a shooting took place. Police spokesman John Elder says a boy and a man had been hit by gunfire. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Elder says the man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.

Suspects fled the scene before police arrived.