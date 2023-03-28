Boyz II Men, Chaka Khan announced for State Fair Grandstand

R&B Trio Boyz II Men and Grammy Award winner Chaka Khan will perform at the 2023 Minnesota State Fair.

Tickets start at $34 and go on sale on Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available through Etix or by calling (800)-514-3849.

Boys II Men redefined popular R&B and continues to create timeless hits that appeal to fans across all generations. The trio holds the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with 64 million albums sold. Their hits include “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day,” and End of the Road.”

Chaka Khan is one of the world’s most gifted and celebrated music icons. A singer, songwriter, actor, author, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and activist, she has influenced generations of music creators during her four decades as an artist. She is a 10-time Grammy Award winner.