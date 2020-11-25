Brand requests recount in District 19A state house race

Representative Jeff Brand will seek a recount in the District 19A State House race ahead of the election certification.

Brand’s Republican challenger Susan Ackland currently leads him by 111 votes, a margin of .48%, which is within the .50% range for a publicly funded recount.

“Every eligible voter in Minnesota deserves to have their voices heard and their votes counted,” said Brand in a statement. “A recount in this close of a race helps us guarantee that right is upheld.”