River 105 River 105 Logo

Brandi Carlile to perform at Minnesota State Fair

March 16, 2023 8:24AM CDT
Share
Brandi Carlile, Minnesota State Fair

Brandi Carlile will perform at the 2023 Grandstand Concert Series, the Minnesota State Fair announced Thursday.

Tickets for the Tuesday, August 29 show start at $79 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22 at Etix.

Carlile is a nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, and producer.  Her acclaimed album “In These Silent Days” earned her three awards at this year’s Grammys – Best Americana Album, Best Rock Song, and Best Rock Performance.

 

Recent Posts