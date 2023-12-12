Brantley Gilbert bringing Off the Rails Tour to Mankato

Country music star Brantley Gilbert will perform in Mankato next Spring.

Gilbert will bring his Off the Rails tour to the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center with special guests Dylan Marlowe, Struggle Jennings, and Demun Jones on Saturday, April 27. Tickets start at $29.50 plus fees and go on sale this Friday.

Gilbert is a Georgia native who has released back-to-back platinum albums. He has seven #1 hits to his credit, including “Bottoms Up,” “Country Must Be Country Wide,” and “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do.” He is also a CMA Song of the Year nominee.