Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry coming to Mankato this spring

Rock acts Breaking Benjamin and Daughtry are coming to the Mankato this spring.

Up-and-coming metal rockers Catch Your Breath will open for the two acts on Tuesday, April 9 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. starting at $47.50 plus fees.

Breaking Benjamin burst onto the rock scene in 2002 and has since amassed a string of mainstream rock radio hits, with ten songs hitting #1.

Daughtry is the namesake of frontman Chris Daughtry, who was a finalist on the fifth season of American Idol.

GET TICKETS HERE