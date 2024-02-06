Breaking: Country singer Toby Keith dies at age 62

@ap.news FILE - In this April 7, 2014, file photo shows Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops in Las Vegas. “Beer For My Horses” singer-songwriter Toby Keith has died. He was 62. Keith passed peacefully on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 surrounded by his family, according to a statement posted on the country singer's website.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)