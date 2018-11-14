Breaking: Explosion At North Mankato Peterbuilt

(North Mankato, MN) – An explosion at the Peterbuilt facility in North Mankato at approximately 11:45 a.m. has reportedly injured at least one person.

Police and sheriff’s officials have blocked off access to Howard Drive from Lookout Drive and Rockford Road.  Police and fire crews were on the scene, where the front of the building appeared to be damaged from the explosion and a fire that followed.

SMN observed the Mayo One medic chopper landing in a field just east of the Peterbuilt.  A nearby trucker who was parked at the side of the road said he’d seen billowing smoke, but that fire crews had quickly extinguished it.

This story will be updated as it develops.

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

