BREAKING: Fire destroys part of downtown Fairfax

October 2, 2022 10:16AM CDT
Southern Minnesota News has learned that a fire has destroyed part of downtown Fairfax.

Witnesses say the Fairfax Fire & Rescue was on the scene shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday and multiple agencies responded to the blaze.

Fire in Fairfax, Oct 2, 2022. Photo courtesy of Kersten Schafer

The Smokey Hollow cafe was destroyed in the blaze, according to witness accounts.

Fire in Fairfax, Oct 2, 2022. Photo courtesy of Kersten Schafer

The former Jimmy’s Pizza building and the former Rec Center building were also reportedly destroyed in the fire.  A resident told SMN both buildings are currently vacant.  The post office and Lion’s Den also suffered smoke and water damage.

Fire in Fairfax, Oct 2, 2022. Photo courtesy of Kersten Schafer

SMN has reached out to the Renville Sheriff’s Office for more information. This story will be updated accordingly.

Fire in Fairfax, Oct 2, 2022. Photo courtesy of Kersten Schafer
Fire in Fairfax, Oct 2, 2022. Photo courtesy of Kersten Schafer

