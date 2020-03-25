      Weather Alert

BREAKING: Gov Walz expected to announce shelter-in-place at daily press conference

Mar 25, 2020 @ 12:42pm

(Mankato, MN) – Governor Walz is expected to announce that he will order a shelter in place for the entire state during his 2 p.m. press conference today.

Several Twin Cities media outlets are reporting the expected order.

The governor’s press conference will be aired on local radio stations River 105, Mix 99.1, Rock 95, and Country 103.5.

