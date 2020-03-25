BREAKING: Gov Walz expected to announce shelter-in-place at daily press conference

(Mankato, MN) – Governor Walz is expected to announce that he will order a shelter in place for the entire state during his 2 p.m. press conference today.

Several Twin Cities media outlets are reporting the expected order.

At 2PM – @GovTimWalz is expected to announce via Executive Order – “Shelter in Place” guidance that will go into effect in the coming days. #coronavirusMN — Blois Olson (@bloisolson) March 25, 2020

The governor’s press conference will be aired on local radio stations River 105, Mix 99.1, Rock 95, and Country 103.5.