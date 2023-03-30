BREAKING: Hastings steps down as Maverick head coach for position in Wisconsin

Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings has resigned from his position as head coach of the Mavericks.

Hastings has accepted a head coaching position at the University of Wisconsin, according to an MSU Mavericks press release.

During his tenure at Minnesota State, Hastings successfully positioned the MSU program as a conference and national power, as the Mavericks participated in eight NCAA tournaments, including Frozen Four runs in 2021 and 2022.

“Coach Hastings has had a transformational impact and left an indelible mark on our program. His record of success on and off the ice speaks for itself and the goodwill and brand recognition he has created for Maverick hockey is immeasurable,” said Minnesota State Director of Athletics, Kevin Buisman. “I am confident he will continue to do great things in Madison and we wish Mike and his family all the best moving forward.”

Hastings and his Minnesota State teams won more games over the past 11 years than any other program in the country.