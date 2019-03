Luke Perry has passed away at age 52, according to TMZ. He suffered a massive stroke last week and never recovered.

He died this morning at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, California surrounded by his family. He was in a medically induced coma.

Perry had not been announced as part of the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot but had been filming scenes for Riverdale and Quentin Tarantino‘s upcoming Charles Manson bio-pic.