Breastfeeding Moms Can Buy Lactation Cookies at Target

For any mom who finds an excuse to make Target runs as often as possible (because you can never have too many candles, dish towels, and pillows), you know that the retailer has everything your heart could desire. Your family’s dinner for the week? Check. New adorable shirt you didn’t really need but wanted anyway? Check. Cleaning supplies? Check. A toy to bribe your kid through the store while shopping? Check.

So it’s really no surprise that Target also sells lactation cookies – one of the best solutions for breastfeeding moms who need a little help promoting and maintaining their milk supply. Like all lactation cookies, these yummy Target finds boast ingredients like brewer’s yeast, whole oats, and wheat germ, which are super helpful for busy breastfeeding moms on the go who need a little pick-me-up. And the fact that you can get all of these at Target? Well, that’s just beautiful.

