Brian Hansen will be new Eagle Lake Elementary principal

Brian Hansen has been selected as the new principal at Eagle Lake Elementary, Mankato Area Area Public Schools announced Wednesday.

Hansen was chosen from a pool of candidates in a process that included input from representatives of Eagle Lake Elementary.

Hansen is currently the ALC Principal at Central High School for Mankato Area Public Schools. He previously served as the assistant principal at West High School. Hansen also held administrative roles at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial High School and Dakota Meadows. He has a master’s degree in education and a specialist degree in educational leadership.

Hansen will begin his role in Eagle Lake on July 1.