Briargate Robbery Suspect Turns in Self

Young man in handcuffs

Mankato police say a suspect in a robbery that occurred a week ago has turned himself in to authorities.

Nicholas Jamal Miller, 19, was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held at the Blue Earth County jail.

Miller was allegedly one of five men who robbed a victim of an Apple watch and a small amount of cash last Tuesday morning on the 200 block of Briargate. The victim required hospitalization for non-life threatening injuries.

A second suspect has been identified as Zhial James Neal. Police are still looking for information on his whereabouts.