Bricelyn man accused of punching, choking woman

A Bricelyn man is behind bars, accused of punching and choking a woman.

Brent Neal Shaikoski, 41, was charged Monday with two counts of felony domestic assault in Faribault County Court.

Faribault County deputies responded Monday to a home in Bricelyn, where a reported domestic assault had apparently lasted several days.

A criminal complaint says Shaikoski punched the victim in the face on Thursday, giving her a black eye. Police say the victim’s eye showed “significant discoloration and bruising.”

On Saturday, Shaikoski allegedly strangled the victim until she urinated in her pants. Investigators photographed visible bruising on the victim’s neck and a scratch on her chest.

Shaikoski has previous domestic assault convictions.