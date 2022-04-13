Bricelyn man airlifted to Rochester after crash

A Bricelyn man was airlifted to Rochester after a crash between Blue Earth and Elmore Tuesday.

The Faribault County Sheriff responded to the single-vehicle crash near the intersection of 70th St and 395th Ave at 8:39 a.m.

According to a sheriff’s release, Ceasar Hinostroza, 30, of Bricelyn, was westbound on 70th St when his vehicle exited the roadway, entered a ditch, and hit a driveway approach before coming to rest in the ditch.

Hinostroza was transported to United District Hospital in Blue Earth, then later transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The Blue Earth Fire Department and Blue Earth ambulance assisted at the crash scene.