Bricelyn man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-90

A Bricelyn man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday on I-90.

John William Brooks, 80, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 5 p.m. in Blue Earth City Township.

A state patrol crash report says Brooks was eastbound in a 1978 Chevy Nova that was hit by a Ford F-150 pickup, also eastbound. The crash report says the Nova then crossed the centerline and collided with a westbound Winnebago motorhome.

The pickup was driven by Joel Luther Robinson, 36, of Wells. Robinson wasn’t injured.

Chad Ryan Yarrington, 44, of Plymouth, Michigan, was driving the Winnebago. Yarrington was transported to United District Hospital in Blue Earth with non-life threatening injuries. There were six passengers in the motorhome, including three young children, ages 4,9, and 6. Those children weren’t injured. Two teenagers were also in the vehicle – a 17-year-old boy who was uninjured, and a 15-year-old girl. The teen girl and an adult passenger, Sara Susan Yarrington, 44, were also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash. The report says Brooks and Robinson were both wearing seat belts. The patrol says it’s unknown whether Chad Yarrington was wearing a seat belt.