Brick, air rifle used during confrontation over stolen property, say charges

An air rifle was used by two men to threaten a pair of victims during a dispute over stolen property, say charges filed in Nicollet County last week.

A criminal complaint says Jason Lee Martin, 33, of North Mankato, was outside of his home when two people in a sedan stopped to confront him about items they believed Martin had stolen from them.

A man unfamiliar to the Sedan’s occupants was with Martin, says the complaint. He was later identified by witnesses as Jawaun Tyrell Taylor, 28, of Mankato. Witnesses also identified Taylor as the person who threw a brick at the victim’s car at the start of the dispute.

The complaint says Martin first pointed a long, rifle-syle firearm at his accusers. As the pair began to retreat back to the vehicle, Taylor took the gun and pointed it at them, but they were able to drive away, the victims told police.

A witness later showed investigators a photo she had taken of Taylor holding the rifle, according to the charging document.

A third man reportedly joined Martin and Taylor as the victims were leaving the scene. Martin’s neighbor admitted he went Martin’s home when he heard arguing, and confirmed a rifle had been used during the altercation, say police. He took the rifle home with him at Martin’s request, according to the complaint.

Police say the rifle is a Gamo Air Rifle with an attached scope, the same weapon shown to them in the photo by the witness.

Both Martin and Taylor denied possessing a rifle. Taylor denied throwing the brick. Both men were arrested.

Martin and Taylor each face four felony counts of threats of violence in Nicollet County Court.