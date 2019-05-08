Bridal Crocs Are Now a Thing

Wedding planning is stressful. From finding the perfect dress to figuring out the best seating chart that won’t end in a dramatic fight, the bride-to-be has a lot to deal with before her special day. Plus, all of that in heels? Blister city. What if I told you that you could wear a shoe that is technically for weddings and is also extremely comfortable? I’m just as confused as you are, but it’s here: Crocs for a bride.

They match perfectly with a fairytale wedding or a series of interesting choices. Honestly, at $100, they are pretty affordable in the scheme of wedding items – where a fork and knife can run you roughly $800. And they seem to be a hit:

So who knows! Maybe this will be the next big wedding trend. At the very least, maybe the DJ can wear them, because it’s hard to play Bruno Mars for 3 hours while standing.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Bud Light Will Sell Beer in Rainbow Bottles for Pride Month in June Starbucks’ New Color-Changing Cups Get Even More Beautiful When a Cold Drink Is Added Disc Golf Course Coming To Nicollet STUDY: Allergy Season Has Gotten Longer and More Intense Instagrammers Are Sporting Nostril Hair Extensions in Bizarre New Trend Mom Explains Why She Lets Her Children Take Personal Days Off from School: ‘It’s a Breather’
Comments