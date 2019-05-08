Bridal Crocs Are Now a Thing

Wedding planning is stressful. From finding the perfect dress to figuring out the best seating chart that won’t end in a dramatic fight, the bride-to-be has a lot to deal with before her special day. Plus, all of that in heels? Blister city. What if I told you that you could wear a shoe that is technically for weddings and is also extremely comfortable? I’m just as confused as you are, but it’s here: Crocs for a bride.

They match perfectly with a fairytale wedding or a series of interesting choices. Honestly, at $100, they are pretty affordable in the scheme of wedding items – where a fork and knife can run you roughly $800. And they seem to be a hit: