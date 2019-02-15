Bride Slammed for Not Asking Best Friend to Be in Wedding… Because of Her Breasts

When planning a wedding, there are lots of things that need to be considered – from the choice of venue to the choice of color scheme and what flavor the cake will be.

But one bride-to-be has taken things to a whole new level, going as far as to consider the body shapes of her friends when making arrangements for bridesmaids.

Following some thought, she decided not to ask one of her closest friends to be a bridesmaid – and it’s all because of the size of the woman’s boobs.

Taking to Reddit, the unnamed bride shared her side of the story, asking fellow users if she was an “a**hole” for not including her friend in the wedding party.

She began the post by explaining that she’d been friends with two women, Kristy and Erin, since they were all very young.

The woman claims she and Erin had grown apart a little, and that she was now closer to Kristy, but soon reveals this isn’t the reason she didn’t ask Erin to be her bridesmaid.

“[Kristy] told me that Erin’s feelings were hurt and then asked me why I didn’t include Erin, and I told her the truth.

“Erin has MASSIVE breasts. Literally bigger than should be physiologically possible because she has a hormone disorder that caused her breasts to grow to an excessive degree.”

The bride goes on to explain that initially she had wanted Erin to be a bridesmaid, but thinking about the logistics of getting a dress tailored to fit her friend’s dimensions had stressed her out.

But her bigger worry was being upstaged on her big day by her friend’s breasts.

She continued: “Part of me has a fear that Erin’s presence would be a distraction.

“I’ve been Erin’s friend since we were kids. I’ve been there through it all, and I have seen how people react to her situation. When people think back on my wedding, I want them to think about how beautiful the venue was, or how nice the wedding party looked, or (dare I say) my fiancé and I finally getting hitched!

“I don’t want people to remember my wedding for the bridesmaid with the giant boobs.”

The woman added: “I told Kristy these feelings and she more or less told me I was being an a**hole.

“And honestly I recognize that she might be correct, because I’m being selfish… but then I also think that if ever there’s a time I can be a little selfish then it’s probably my wedding day.”

People who read the post were less than impressed by the bride’s decision – and were quick to tell her so.

One person agreed she was being an “a**hole”.

They said: “You specifically didn’t include someone in your wedding party for a medical problem they can’t control. Trade out the issue at hand with ‘needs a wheelchair’ or ‘has a prosthetic arm’ and you’ll see the clear issue.”

Another commented: “The best way to handle the ‘one bridesmaid needs a different sort of dress’ is to not do matching dresses but instead matching colors.”

A third added: “I would be so hurt if someone I knew from childhood decided not to include me because I was too skinny or because I had different colored hair or because I had a certain sized breast.”

After reading all the responses, the bride updated her post admitting she “failed to fully comprehend the depth of [her] a**holery”.

She has promised to sit down with Erin, apologize to her and do whatever she can to rectify the situation.

