Bride Vows Revenge After Brother Brings a Llama to Her Wedding

Mendl Weinstock says he first told his sister, Riva, that he planned to bring a llama to her wedding when she started planning for the big day with her teenage girlfriends on a long car ride five years ago. “Sitting in a car for five hours listening to this was driving me crazy,” little brother Weinstock, 21, tells HuffPost. “I said, ‘If you make me come to this wedding, I’m going to bring a llama with me,” he adds, per CNN. “It was just the first thing that popped into my head.” Riva noted a llama was sure to ruin her special day. But, thinking her brother was joking, she extended a mock invite to the long-necked camelid.

“And those were the magic words,” Mendl Weinstock tells HuffPost. Within an hour of being told of Riva’s engagement in October, the college student informed his sister he’d secured a llama as his date. He paid $400 to rent the llama used in county fairs, then had a custom tuxedo made. “It was worth it just to see her reaction” on Sunday, Weinstock tells CNN.

As for that reaction, Riva notes the viral photo, in which she gives her brother a side glance with pursed lips, “pretty much wraps it up,” though she eventually decided “it was easier to get in on the joke than to fight it.”

Weinstock tells BuzzFeed that Riva doesn’t seem to have held a grudge. Hinting that her brother will soon graduate from the University of Akron, however, Riva tells CNN that she’s already planning her revenge. “He should sleep with one eye open,” she says.

Source: cnn.com