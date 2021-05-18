Bridge replacement closes portion of County Rd 41

A section of Blue Earth County Rd 41 will be closed for bridge replacement.

The stretch of roadway between County Rd 183 and County Rd 90 in Mankato Township closes Tuesday, May 18 to complete the project. The road is expected to reopen in mid-June.

Thru traffic on County Rd 41 will be detoured via Highway 83 and County Rd 90.

The bridge replacement project, which started in 2020, includes re-grading and reconstruction of the bridge approaches to current 55 mph design standards, widening shoulders, and replacing drainage pipes.

Residents and landowners are encouraged to contact the Blue Earth County Public Works Department to coordinate access concerns. For more information, call (507) 304-4025.