The Baltimore-based DuClaw Brewing has figured out a way to infuse its beer with Fruity Pebbles — along with edible glitter.

They’re calling this brew “Sour Me Unicorn Farts.”

And while it might have the flavor of a breakfast, be careful. It clocks in at 5.5 percent alcohol content, which is probably too strong for most beer drinkers to start their day with.

Source: WhiskeyRiff

