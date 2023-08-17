Brit Floyd bring Pink Floyd experience to Mankato

Tribute band Brit Floyd will bring a Pink Floyd experience to Mankato.

The show is Saturday, November 18 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees. Ticket sales start Friday at 10 a.m.

Brit Floyd is returning to the stage with a brand new production celebrating 50 years of the ground-breaking and iconic musical masterpiece Dark Side of the Moon. The show will feature classic tracks from the album such as Time, Monday, Us and Them, and the Great Gig in the Sky.

The two-plus hour set list will also include other Pink Floyd highlights.

GET TICKETS