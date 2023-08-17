Britney Spears’ Husband Files For Divorce

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A person close to Britney Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari, says the model and actor has filed to divorce the pop superstar.

The person, who was not authorized to speak publicly, told The Associated Press late Wednesday that the filing by Asghari happened earlier in the day.

The pop superstar married Asghari at her Southern California home in June of 2022 in front of guests including Selena Gomez and Madonna.

The wedding was seen as a milestone in her newly reclaimed life after she was freed from a court conservatorship that controlled her life for well over a decade.

Spears met and began dating Asghari in 2016.

It was the third marriage for the 41-year-old singer.