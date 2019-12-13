Brooklyn Center police investigate gas station homicide

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Police in a Minneapolis suburb are investigating a fatal shooting at a gas station.

Authorities say officers were called to the Pump N Munch Clark station in Brooklyn Center about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday on a report of shots fired. They found an adult male victim in a vehicle with a gunshot wound

. Officers and paramedics attempted to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they’re investigating the case as a homicide and it does not appear to be a random shooting. No arrests have been made.