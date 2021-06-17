Brooklyn Park man charged in death of former Mankato resident Paul Pfeifer

A Brooklyn Park man has been charged in the death of former Mankato resident Paul Pfeifer.

Christopher Dewayne Rice, 46, was charged Wednesday in Hennepin County Court with felony counts of 2nd-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide.

Rice has a history of mental health issues, according to a criminal complaint. Court documents say he has schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder, but has not taken his prescribed medication in over a month.

Pfeifer was collecting his mail Saturday night when he was struck by a vehicle. Bystanders gave him CPR at the scene before he was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police believed the Pfeifer was hit intentionally.

Onlookers told investigators they had noticed a black SUV fleeing the scene after Pfeifer was struck. The vehicle was registered to Rice’s girlfriend, who told police she heard a commotion outside before the crash, and realized her vehicle was missing. Rice had access to the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Police say Rice’s behavior was erratic and he mumbled incoherently. The complaint says Rice told police he heard voices in his head tell him to hit the victim with his car.

Rice was civilly committed in 2019, according to the criminal complaint. He also has a pending case of aggravated robbery in which he was found incompetent to stand trial.